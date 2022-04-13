Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,903 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 58.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. 64,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

