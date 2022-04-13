Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 716,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.14. 16,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.