Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,252 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Southern by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,854. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.