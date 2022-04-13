Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 56,893 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,893 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,638. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

