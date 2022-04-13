Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 1,656,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,115,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.35.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

