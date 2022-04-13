Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $614.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $645.11 and a 200 day moving average of $728.67. The company has a market cap of $251.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

