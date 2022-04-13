Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AQST opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

