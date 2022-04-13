Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

