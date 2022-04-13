ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

