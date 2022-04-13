ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $31.32. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 42,020 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
