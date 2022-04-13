ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $31.32. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 42,020 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

