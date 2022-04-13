Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arkema from €101.00 ($109.78) to €103.00 ($111.96) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($147.83) to €142.00 ($154.35) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($157.61) to €146.00 ($158.70) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

ARKAY opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $100.21 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

