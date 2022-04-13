Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

ARTL opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Artelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

