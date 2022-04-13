Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.67. 3,078,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,692. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

