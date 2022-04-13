Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $283.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $236.90 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.71. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

