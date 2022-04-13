Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

