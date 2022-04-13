Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 45.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

NYSE BX traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

