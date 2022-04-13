Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. 2,206,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

