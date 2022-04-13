Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.22. 9,693,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.