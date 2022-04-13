Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

