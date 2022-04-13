Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.94.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $715.74. The company had a trading volume of 906,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,105. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $744.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.