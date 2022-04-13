Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,697 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.46. 4,126,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

