Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 597 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.