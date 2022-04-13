Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.94 million.Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ASH stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.47. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ashland Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

