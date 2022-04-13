Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

