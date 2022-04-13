Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after acquiring an additional 375,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

