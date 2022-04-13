AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.94 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

