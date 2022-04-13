AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.94 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
