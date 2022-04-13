Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asure Software (ASUR)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.