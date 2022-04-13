Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

