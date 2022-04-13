Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATASY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.33) to €18.90 ($20.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

