AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. AT&T has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

