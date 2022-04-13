AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $19.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. AT&T has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.