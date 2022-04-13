Audius (AUDIO) Market Cap Tops $687.08 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Audius has a market cap of $687.08 million and $27.78 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Devery (EVE) traded up 87,464,104% against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

