Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Up 3.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.69. 2,482,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

