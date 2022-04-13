Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $68.09

Aurox (URUS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $68.09 or 0.00167420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $35.54 million and $615,948.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00034165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00104026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

