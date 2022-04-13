Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $556.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $556.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.93) to GBX 514 ($6.70) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 269,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,656. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

