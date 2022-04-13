AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 8.14 and last traded at 8.14. Approximately 27,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 994,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.78.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.11.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.