Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

