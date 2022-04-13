AXEL Achieves Market Cap of $54.97 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. AXEL has a market cap of $54.97 million and approximately $71,460.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056144 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AXEL Profile

AXEL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The official website for AXEL is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

