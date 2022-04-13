B. Riley Cuts Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Price Target to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $204.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.44. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.23 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

