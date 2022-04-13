B. Riley Weighs in on Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.87 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2,085.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

