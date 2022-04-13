Bailey Value Limited Partnership Invests $426,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. SEI Investments accounts for 0.4% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.