Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 7,963 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 703,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,666,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

