Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

