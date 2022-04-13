Balentine LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 18,195,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

