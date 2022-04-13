Balentine LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.
NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 18,195,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.