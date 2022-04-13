Balentine LLC Has $522,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $11.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.61. 451,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

