Balentine LLC Has $930,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. 8,677,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357,897. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,396,922 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.