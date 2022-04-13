Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 3,120,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.