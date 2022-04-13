Balentine LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 10,868,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,297,277. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

