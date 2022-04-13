Balentine LLC Sells 49,578 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 132,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,295. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.