Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BSAC opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
