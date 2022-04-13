Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,331 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

