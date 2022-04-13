Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

